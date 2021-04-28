2,934 new cases, 7 deaths recorded as officials tighten curbs

The district on Wednesday recorded 2,934 new Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 111,345, and seven deaths due to the infection, taking the toll to 453. To curb the spread of infection and to avoid a lockdown, the district administration notified 91 areas as large outbreak zones where strict curbs will be enforced, said the officials familiar with the matter.

Officials said that the state government has decided against imposing a complete lockdown as it would adversely affect the economy.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that imposing a lockdown would certainly affect the state’s economy, due to which the government has allowed industries to operate with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.

Khattar said that instead of imposing a lockdown, deputy commissioners were directed to ensure strict implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting gatherings of more than four people, in their respective districts.

Officials of the district administration said that personnel are being deployed to ensure there is no crowding in public areas. Also, permissions should be sought for conducting social events and functions, including weddings.

Meanwhile, the total number of active Covid-19 patients reached 31,119, according to the health department data on Wednesday, with 29,974 of them in home isolation.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that to stop the surge in cases, they will start intensive testing, screening and contact tracing in the large outbreak regions. “The key to control the spread is to stop the movement of people and enforce social distancing norms,” said Yadav.

On Wednesday, 1,490 patients recovered from Covid-19 infections, while 92 people were to institutional quarantine facilities, as per the health department data. On the testing front, the health department collected 11,609 samples.

According to district administration officials, the positivity rate of Covid-19 patients in the district is currently at 22-23%. Officials said that around 2,500 to 3,000 cases are being recorded daily, of whom 200 to 300 patients require hospitalisation.

The health department also vaccinated 3,441 beneficiaries with the first vaccine jabs and 3,878 with the second dosage on Wednesday, taking the total number of vaccinations to 475,163.

The district on Wednesday recorded 2,934 new Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 111,345, and seven deaths due to the infection, taking the toll to 453. To curb the spread of infection and to avoid a lockdown, the district administration notified 91 areas as large outbreak zones where strict curbs will be enforced, said the officials familiar with the matter. Officials said that the state government has decided against imposing a complete lockdown as it would adversely affect the economy. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that imposing a lockdown would certainly affect the state’s economy, due to which the government has allowed industries to operate with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. Khattar said that instead of imposing a lockdown, deputy commissioners were directed to ensure strict implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting gatherings of more than four people, in their respective districts. Officials of the district administration said that personnel are being deployed to ensure there is no crowding in public areas. Also, permissions should be sought for conducting social events and functions, including weddings. Meanwhile, the total number of active Covid-19 patients reached 31,119, according to the health department data on Wednesday, with 29,974 of them in home isolation. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that to stop the surge in cases, they will start intensive testing, screening and contact tracing in the large outbreak regions. “The key to control the spread is to stop the movement of people and enforce social distancing norms,” said Yadav. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Residents above 18 years register for Covid-19 vaccinations Hospital where four died on Sunday to shut operations within a week Five industrial tankers converted to transport oxygen, sent to Odisha plant 91 large outbreak regions notified, lockdown-like curbs to be enforced On Wednesday, 1,490 patients recovered from Covid-19 infections, while 92 people were to institutional quarantine facilities, as per the health department data. On the testing front, the health department collected 11,609 samples. According to district administration officials, the positivity rate of Covid-19 patients in the district is currently at 22-23%. Officials said that around 2,500 to 3,000 cases are being recorded daily, of whom 200 to 300 patients require hospitalisation. The health department also vaccinated 3,441 beneficiaries with the first vaccine jabs and 3,878 with the second dosage on Wednesday, taking the total number of vaccinations to 475,163.