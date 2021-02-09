IND USA
gurugram news

30-year-old man dies of severe injuries sustained in accident on Sector 43 road

A 30-year-old man died on Monday after a speeding Fortuner SUV allegedly rammed his motorcycle ahead of a traffic signal near Super Mart-2 in DLF Phase-4, around 1am
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST

A 30-year-old man died on Monday after a speeding Fortuner SUV allegedly rammed his motorcycle ahead of a traffic signal near Super Mart-2 in DLF Phase-4, around 1am.

The man’s death took the death count in road accidents in the city to 30, from 86 on-road collisions and accidents, since January 1, even as the authorities continue to struggle to make roads safer and ensure that traffic norms are not violated.

In the incident on Monday, the police said that the driver of the SUV, which had a Delhi registration number, fled the spot, leaving behind his car on the spot. A passerby spotted the injured man, identified as one Mojahar Hussain, and took him to a private hospital where he died during treatment on Monday.

According to the police, Hussain, a construction supervisor, was on his way to meet his relatives in Sushant Lok-1 from Carterpuri in Sector 23 late Sunday night, when he met with the accident around 1am. The police said that due to the high speed of the vehicles, Hussain was flung to the other side of the road, around 50 metres from the spot of the collision, due to the impact.

The police said that the motorbike and the front side of the SUV were completely damaged due to the impact.

Jaswant Singh, in charge of Sector 43 police post, said, “The SUV driver was speeding and driving rashly. After taking left from the signal, the driver lost control and rammed into the motorbike from behind. “The biker fell on the road and sustained critical injuries to his head and body. He also suffered injuries to his arm and leg. The SUV driver must have also suffered injuries, as the collision was powerful,” he said.

Singh said that a passerby spotted the injured man lying in a pool of blood and took him to a private hospital in Sushant Lok-1, where he died. Hussain’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination on Monday, said police.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the SUV driver at Sushant Lok police station, said police.

The police said that the SUV owner has been identified as a resident of Kapashera in Delhi and that a notice will be served to him. They have impounded the SUV and are checking CCTV footage from different locations of the stretch to establish the speed of the vehicle.

Experts said that city roads need to be made safer and not be made with only fast motor vehicles in mind.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert and former member of the now-defunct Haryana Vision Zero, said, “It’s time to prioritise safety over speed. Only then can we make Gurugram a city where people walk by choice and not compulsion. The safe systems approach advocates that safety should supersede everything, including mobility. This is where the problem starts. City agencies are more concerned with moving motor vehicles as quickly as possible, even if it comes at the cost of pedestrians and cyclists. Last year’s data of all pedestrian deaths in Gurugram shows that over 90% of them took place either on national highways, state highways or the Golf Course Road, all of which are high-speed corridors. Therefore, it is essential that speed along these road stretches, especially at the intersection, needs to brought down to a safe limit, and this can be done quickly via good design. However, any effort to increase speed will only lead to an increase in traffic crashes, especially those involving vulnerable road users.”

