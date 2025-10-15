4 held with 85kg illegal firecrackers in Gurugram ahead of Diwali

Police arrested four men and seized 85.1 kilograms of prohibited firecrackers in two separate operations across the city on Monday, officials said on Tuesday. This was the second major seizure in the city within 10 days. (Photo for representation)

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sahil Kumar, 27, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Sector 7; and Pravesh Saini, 31; Dheeraj Saini, 30; and Mohit Bajaj, 29, all residents of Jacobpura in Sector 12, investigators said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that 73.5 kilograms of prohibited-category firecrackers were recovered from Sahil Kumar’s residence in Sector 7. “He had procured the materials to sell them at a higher rate on the occasion of Diwali. An FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act was registered at New Colony police station against him,” Turan said.

In the second case, another police team acting on a tip-off raided an area in Sector 12 where illegal storage and clandestine sale of firecrackers was taking place. “The team reached the location where information was received that cracker sales were taking place. The raiding team recovered 11.6 kilograms of crackers from Bhim Nagar Chowk on Old Railway Road, leading to the arrest of the three others,” Turan said.

A separate case was registered against the three accused at the City Gurugram police station, he added. “We are trying to get details of the suppliers who had provided them with the consignments of the crackers to crack down on this supply chain,” Turan said.

This was the second major seizure in the city within 10 days. On October 7, police recovered 230.95 kilograms of banned firecrackers from a residential building in Arjun Nagar, Sector 12, leading to the arrest of a hotel manager, Naman Madaan, against whom an FIR was also registered at New Colony police station.