Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the government's target is to ensure that not a single drop of untreated water flows into the Yamuna river by the end of 2027.

91 sewage treatment plants operational in Haryana to make Yamuna pollution-free: CM Saini

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For this, all departments must work in coordination and at a fast pace, and wherever required, new effluent treatment plants , sewage treatment plants , and common effluent treatment plants should be set up, CM Saini said during a meeting here while reviewing the work being carried out by various departments to make Yamuna pollution-free.

According to an official statement, Saini said that at present, 91 STPs with a total capacity of 1,543 MLD are operational in the Yamuna catchment area to treat water flowing into the river.

Out of these, 41 STPs with a capacity of 593 MLD have been established in the last five years. Additionally, 11 new STPs are under construction, which will further enhance the treatment capacity.

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{{^usCountry}} Chairman of the Pollution Control Board, J Ganesan, informed in the meeting that some industrial units are not operating their ETPs in order to save costs and are discharging polluted water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chairman of the Pollution Control Board, J Ganesan, informed in the meeting that some industrial units are not operating their ETPs in order to save costs and are discharging polluted water. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In several cases, industries were also allegedly found dumping untreated waste into village ponds through tankers. Taking a serious note of this, the chief minister directed strict action against such units and emphasised that every industry must treat its waste before discharging it into drains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In several cases, industries were also allegedly found dumping untreated waste into village ponds through tankers. Taking a serious note of this, the chief minister directed strict action against such units and emphasised that every industry must treat its waste before discharging it into drains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister further directed that CETPs should be installed on all 11 major drains leading to the Yamuna so that every drop of industrial waste water is treated before entering the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister further directed that CETPs should be installed on all 11 major drains leading to the Yamuna so that every drop of industrial waste water is treated before entering the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that Corporate Social Responsibility funds can also be utilised for this purpose if required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Corporate Social Responsibility funds can also be utilised for this purpose if required. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini said that eight new CETPs with a capacity of 147.5 MLD will be set up in the Yamuna catchment area. These will be installed at Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, and Badshahpur in Faridabad; Sectors 18, 34, and 37 in Gurugram; Sector 29 in Panipat; and Kundli in Sonipat.

According to the statement, officials of the State Pollution Control Board also informed that 211 MLD of untreated water flows into Haryana from Delhi through certain drains, which is then treated by Haryana and sent back to Delhi.

Saini said that a meeting will be held with the Delhi chief minister to resolve this issue and ensure that only treated water is discharged into the Yamuna from Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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