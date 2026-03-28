A woman’s journey in the city which shaped her purpose

Gurugram: Thirty-three-year-old Nilofer Rao, on her move to Gurugram in 2006, experienced a journey which has been personal and purposeful, shaped by the desire to create something meaningful in the city, she said. Over the years, Nilofer said she saw the city transform from a developing corporate centre to an urban ecosystem. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Born in Delhi, Nilofer grew up across multiple cities due to her father being in the police service. “Constant relocation teaches you adaptability, but somewhere it also creates a longing for stability,” she said, adding that this search led her to Gurugram.

Over the years, Nilofer said she saw the city transform from a developing corporate centre to an urban ecosystem. “What stands out about Gurugram is the mindset where people here are focused on growth. It doesn’t matter where you come from, the city gives you space to build your idea,” she said.

After completing her schooling, she pursued Economics at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, followed by an MBA from abroad. “The connectivity, the corporate culture, the startup energy in Gurugram aligns if one wants to build something of their own,” she said.

In July 2025, she launched Bubz, a startup focused on sustainable clothes for children up to six years of age. Built around using 95% of bamboo fabric, the brand reflects a conscious shift towards eco-friendly parenting. “The idea was to create something safe for children and responsible for the planet. Parents today are more aware, and they want products that reflect that awareness,” she said.

Nilofer said she is keen to ensure that quality products are not limited to those who can afford premium brands. As part of her initiative, the first few sets of every new design are distributed to underprivileged newborns. “Every time we launch a new design, we make sure the first pieces go to those in need,” she said.

“For me, these children represent the real purpose of what we are building. It’s not just a business, it’s about inclusivity and care,” she said.

According to Nilofer, Gurugram is a city where people from different backgrounds come together with one shared goal which is to grow.

Nilofer Rao is a resident of Malibu Town in sector 47