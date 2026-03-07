‘Abandoned infant, found inside bag in Ggm, out of danger’

A seven- to eight-month-old baby, who was premature during birth, according to investigators, was found abandoned inside a cement bag in a secluded area in DLF Phase IV on February 6 is now “out of danger”, police and doctors said on Friday. The infant, estimated to be only a few hours old at the time, was covered in sand when he was discovered by locals, said investigators.

A senior police officer at Sector 29 police station said the baby boy was immediately admitted to Max Hospital. “The police personnel who arrived at the scene, took the baby to the hospital at around 10am. An FIR under Section 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections was lodged on the same day and police began looking for the CCTV footage from the spot,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

Doctors at the hospital told HT that the baby was on the brink of death when found as the baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels were continuously dropping. “We thought the baby wouldn’t survive, however, our team, including four doctors and 12 nursing staff, kept him under close observation in the intensive care unit for 48 hours,” said Dr Devesh Tiwari, from the hospital’s administration.

Dr Sachin Jain, senior consultant at Max’s paediatric ward, said, “By day five, he was moved out of intensive care. The discharge process will begin soon, as he looks normal and shows no early sign of brain damage, a common condition in such cases,” Dr Jain said.

Doctors said the cost of treatment will be borne by the hospital, as no members of his family came forward to take responsibility during his treatment. “The doctors who helped the baby revive will be felicitated with an appreciation certificate on Monday,” a senior official from the district’s health department said, requesting anonymity.

Police said the baby will remain in the district’s child welfare committee’s (CWC) custody following his expected release from the hospital on Monday. “Through scanning CCTVs and taking eyewitness submissions, the baby’s 22-year-old mother from Sushant Lok was identified within a week. Based on CWC’s recommendations, further action, including the baby’s custody and arrests, if any, will be decided,” the senior police officer said.