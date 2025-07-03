Pollution vs unborn kids: 70% chances of premature birth after exposure to PM2.5, says study

Increased exposure to pollution during pregnancy can lead to 40 per cent chance of low weight at birth, and a staggering 70 per cent chances of premature delivery, research by experts from IIT and other top institutions in India and abroad has revealed. Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution in New Delhi.(PTI)

India's health survey of 2019-21 reveals that 13 per cent of children were born prematurely, and 17 per cent with low birth weight, the research says.

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, and institutes in the UK and Ireland looked at the National Family Health Survey-5 and remote sensing data to analyse effects of air pollution in pregnancy, news agency PTI reported.

What research says

The national health survey 2019-21 says 13 per cent of children were born prematurely; 17 per cent with a low weight at birth, with air pollution contributing to this. Climate conditions, such as rainfall and temperature, were found to have a link too.

Another data point brings into focus North India, where Delhi and other cities see massive spikes in pollution during the post-monsoon months of August-November. The rest of the year does not see significant dips either.

What is PM2.5? Measuring under 2.5 microns in diameter, fine particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) is considered among the most harmful air pollutants, sources of which include burning of fossil fuels and biomass.

Which region tops the chart?

The researchers found higher levels of PM2.5 in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, and lower levels in the South and North-East.

In sync with that finding, more premature births were seen in Himachal Pradesh (39 per cent), Uttarakhand (27 per cent), Rajasthan (18 per cent), and Delhi (17 per cent).

Punjab was found to be the worst in this with lower birth weight among 22 per cent children. Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and UP followed.

The authors called for targeted schemes, and an intensification of the National Clean Air Programme, the news agency reported.