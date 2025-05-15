Delhi's pollution returns days after rain, key locations record spike in PM2.5 levels

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated in just two days, with pollution levels entering the "very poor" category in multiple locations despite light to moderate rainfall recorded in several parts of the city on Tuesday, May 13. A truck-mounted sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water to counter air pollution in Delhi(ANI)

According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), areas like Anand Vihar, Najafgarh, RK Puram and Lodhi road have seen significant AQI deterioration.

Location AQI on May 13 (8:00 AM) AQI on May 15 (8:00 AM) Change Anand Vihar 152 (Moderate) 232 (Poor) Worsened Najafgarh 104 (Moderate) 244 (Poor) Worsened RK Puram 126 (Moderate) 253 (Poor) Worsened Lodhi Road 81 (Satisfactory) 249 (Poor) Significantly worsened Jahangirpuri 156 (Moderate) 308 (Very Poor) Worsened drastically Sirifort 136 (Moderate) 310 (Very Poor) Worsened drastically View All Prev Next

Rainfall brought momentary respite

Following spells of rainfall and thundershowers on Tuesday, which typically help settle airborne pollutants, Delhi’s air quality saw a brief improvement.

Major monitoring stations recorded "moderate" to "satisfactory" AQI levels, with PM10 identified as the dominant pollutant. However, by Thursday morning, PM2.5 replaced PM10 as the primary pollutant and AQI levels spiked across the board, indicating a sharp reversal in air quality.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, PM2.5 particles are far more hazardous than PM10. They are finer and more capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and entering the bloodstream. This can result in more severe and long-term health effects, including respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

DPCC identifies 11 pollution contributors

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has reached out to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to solicit innovative, scientific solutions for combating the capital’s worsening air quality, reported HT.

In a letter dated May 9, the DPCC identified eleven key challenges behind Delhi’s pollution. These include weather conditions, vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and dust from construction. Other factors are stubble burning, poor policy enforcement, lack of public awareness, and weak regional cooperation. The list also mentions issues with city planning, biomass burning, and road dust stirred up by traffic.

“Deployment of low-cost PM2.5/PM10 sensors at multiple locations in Delhi is a point of deliberation,” DPCC noted.

India has 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities: Report

As per the recent IQAir report, thirteen of the world’s twenty most polluted cities are in India. Delhi is the second most polluted city in the world, with Byrnihat in Meghalaya topping the list.

The capital frequently ranks among the most polluted cities globally, especially during winter months. On November 18, 2023, Delhi recorded an AQI of 494—its second-highest since 2015.