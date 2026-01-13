ACB files chargesheet against Gurugram tehsildar in ₹2 lakh bribery case

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against the election office tehsildar of Gurugram and his assistant in a bribery case of ₹2 lakh in Gurugram. Officials say accused demanded money to clear NOC for vehicle deployment bills; both suspended, in judicial custody pending forensic reports (HT)

According to officials, the chargesheet was submitted before a city court against 27-year-old tehsildar Rohit Suhag and his 32-year-old assistant Saurabh under sections 7 (penalty for public servant accepting bribe), 13(1)(b) (criminal misconduct by a public servant), read with 13(2) (penal provision for criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An ACB official said that Suhag had been appointed recently and was still under probation. “Gurgaon was just his second posting after he was transferred from Sirsa in January 2025,where he was first posted.”

The two were suspended by the Haryana government after their arrests, and are currently in judicial custody.

Officials said Suhag was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a transporter, Rahul Bali, at the Mini Secretariat on November 13, 2025. Saurabh managed to flee at the time of the raid, but was arrested a few days later.

Deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Garima, the investigating officer, said “the police had multiple voice recordings in which Suhag and Saurabh could be heard demanding money from Bali. We have sent the recordings to the forensic laboratory along with the duo’s voice samples for forensic matching. The reports will arrive soon.”

ACB officials said Bali’s 20 vehicles were to be used for the movement of security forces during the Haryana assembly election in 2024. “A no-objection certificate (NOC) was to be issued by the district election office to clear a bill payment of over ₹56 lakh for Bali, and Suhag had the signing authority. However, he and Saurabh asked Bali for a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh in lieu of the NOC. The deal was finalised for ₹2 lakh, and Bali then approached the ACB and filed a complaint,” an official said.

“An FIR for corruption and bribery was registered at ACB police station, Gurugram, on November 12 and a raid was conducted the next day, leading to the arrests.”

ACB officials said that the file related to the NOC was recovered from Saurabh, while it should have been in the office. Besides, there was strong digital evidence against the duo which established that they had demanded money from Bali.