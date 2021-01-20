IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Aerial survey underway at landfill to identify space for waste-to-energy plant
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Aerial survey underway at landfill to identify space for waste-to-energy plant

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently carrying out a drone survey of the Bandhwari landfill site to demarcate land for a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, to kick off construction later this year
READ FULL STORY
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently carrying out a drone survey of the Bandhwari landfill site to demarcate land for a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, to kick off construction later this year.

The survey of the landfill, located 40 kilometres from the city, is expected to be completed in two weeks. Officials privy to the matter said the WTE plant is likely to take at least two more years to become functional.

Dhiraj Kumar, MCG’s joint commissioner, who is overseeing the implementation of the Centre’s Swacch Bharat Mission, confirmed that plans to move ahead with the WTE plant are underway and that preliminary aerial surveys will be completed early next month. “We are mapping the height of the landfill in various places through drone photography, as it will help in assessing the amount of legacy waste that needs to be cleared immediately, to meet the land requirement,” he said.

Kumar pointed out that bioremediation of legacy waste, which commenced three months ago, is continuing at the landfill site, with nine trommel machines. However, he did not provide any data on how much waste has been treated since last September.

A spokesperson for Ecogreen Energy, the city’s concessionaire for waste management, pegged the estimate of remediated legacy waste at about 250,000 tonnes. This is against nearly 6.7 million tonnes of waste accumulated at the site over the last two decades, as per a 2019 joint committee report drafted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), IIT-Delhi and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

“We have recently started doing the drone mapping survey of the area, but it is not yet complete. Some of the lands which had been kept for the WTE plant is filled with waste, so we need to map the height of the landfill at various points around the site. Based on that we have to decide where to start the reclamation process, otherwise, the landfill may become unstable,” said the spokesperson, adding that the landfill’s highest point currently stands at 40 metres above the ground, based on results from preliminary drone surveys.

On the other hand, officials have not yet been able to address the issue of fresh incoming waste, a large portion of which continues to accumulate there despite the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders to stop dumping.

“It will take us some time to create enough capacity that we can parallelly process both legacy and fresh waste, but we have successfully started treating about 2,500 tonnes of legacy waste per day already. In some parts of the landfill, the height has also reduced by two to three metres. It will take another two years for the plant to be up and running, until which point bioremediation will continue,” said the spokesperson for Ecogreen Energy.

The proposed WTE energy plant has received opposition from several quarters of civil society, with residents and experts questioning its environmental repercussions. “Delhi’s experience with the waste to energy model in Okhla should serve as a warning to people in Gurugram, particularly the residents in villages around the landfill. Such a plant in an eco-sensitive zone, right in the middle of the Aravallis, will cause irreversible harm to the ecology and human health,” said Pallavi Tiwari, a campaigner of the Aravalli Bachao group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to build open-air gyms in all city parks measuring more than an acre

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to equip at least half of the city’s parks with open-air gyms, said officials on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Heritage structure in Faridabad to come under state protection

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The department of museum and archaeology has initiated the process of bringing Faridabad’s Rani ki Chattri under state protection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Autopsy points to murder in Manesar incident, case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The police have registered a case of murder in the death of a sub-inspector of the cooperative department based on the post-mortem examination report on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four key intersections to be made safer

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month initiatives, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to redesign four key intersections — Sector 44 intersection, Bristol Chowk, Kanhai Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk — within a month, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers’ Tiranga Rally halts traffic on Gurugram roads

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Traffic congestion was reported from across the city on Wednesday afternoon as more than 200 farmers took out a Tiranga Rally from Bajghera to Sadar via Palam Vihar and Sector 18, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Aerial survey underway at landfill to identify space for waste-to-energy plant

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently carrying out a drone survey of the Bandhwari landfill site to demarcate land for a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, to kick off construction later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two cops suspended for poor performance; five more served notices

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Gurugram Police on Tuesday took action against two station house officers (SHOs) and a head constable, and served show-cause notices to more than five personnel for alleged negligence towards work
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals to carry out vaccination drive daily till Jan 25

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
To expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district, the health department has decided to carry out vaccination every day till January 25 across 17 private hospitals in the city having a higher proportion of workforce as compared to the government facilities, where vaccination will take place for four days in a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana receives additional doses of Covid vaccine

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Haryana health department has received 214,000 additional doses of Covishield — one of the two Covid-19 vaccines — for the second dosage to be administered 28 days after the first inoculation, which is currently underway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
More than 2,100 front-line healthcare workers, who could not be inoculated on the first two days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be allowed to take the vaccine jabs on January 21, officials of the health department said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to resolve all land-related issues in sectors 81 to 95 in order to make roads operational soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Population of migratory birds up at Najafgarh jheel, finds census

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Eighty one species of waterfowl, including 13 species red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), were recorded in a census at the Najafgarh jheel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Low visibility, rash driving led to 116 accidents in the last two weeks

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Low visibility and rash driving have led to a spate of accidents on Gurugram roads over the last two weeks, with at least 116 incidents being reported from 15 spots, according to the police data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

No respite from chilly weather, foggy conditions, says IMD

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Episodes of dense to moderate fog, accompanied by reduced visibility and chilly conditions, are likely to persist in the region till at least January 25, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP