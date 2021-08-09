Ahata owner shoots dead employee in scuffle over unpaid salary

A 23-year-old man, owner of an ahata (closed drinking space), was arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting dead a 29-year-old employee on Sunday night over an argument about non-payment of salary.

The incident took place at the ahata on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 56 and the police received a call about the incident around 5.30am on Monday, following which a team found the body in a pool of blood.

The suspect was identified as Anil Kundu of Titoli in Rohtak. He used to run the ahata operations and employed around 15 people. The deceased, Phool Kumar of Charkhi Dadri in Bhiwani, and Kundu were acquainted for many years, the police said.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said that doctors at a nearby hospital declared Kumar brought dead. “There was a gunshot injury on his neck and preliminary investigation revealed he died on the spot late night. Kundu and three more, including Kumar, were having drinks when a scuffle broke out over pending salary. Kundu took out his licensed revolver and shot Kumar dead,” he said.

Yadav said that Kumar had not received his salary for the past three months and despite repeated requests, Kundu did not pay him and made excuses that he was going through a financial crisis.

Nasib Singh, Kumar’s father, said that his son had met Kundu in Titoli while he was visiting a maternal uncle. “In July, Kundu called my son and offered a job of a bouncer, to which he agreed. He often abused my son in front of other staff members and humiliated him. A fortnight ago, my son informed me about it, following which I had asked him to look for another job,” he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sector 56 police station on Monday on a complaint from Kumar’s father.