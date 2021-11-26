Air quality in Gurugram ‘very poor’ for third day in a row

The air quality in the city worsened on Friday but continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day even as pollution levels spiked in neighbouring Delhi and Faridabad with the air quality turning ‘severe’. Experts said low wind speed and drop in temperatures have come in the way of effective dispersion of pollutants.

According to the air quality index (AQI) bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram recorded an AQI of 379 on Friday, higher than the recording of 334 on Thursday.

Data shared by the air monitoring stations in the city showed that Vikas Sadan and Teri Gram recorded AQI 381, Sector 51 station recorded an AQI of 398, and the recording at Gwal Pahari was 355.

According to CPCB guidelines, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the air quality is likely to deteriorate further due to static winds.

“Mostly calm or slow winds during night are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants. The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in the upper end of very poor category on Saturday and Sunday. For the next five days, the air quality is likely to remain in very poor category,” said the IMD in its forecast.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 10°C.

Dr Anurani Sharma, associate professor at Teri School of Advanced Studies, said the air quality was deteriorating due to meteorological conditions. “The contribution from external sources of pollution has reduced, local sources of pollution producing dust and vehicular pollution are to be blamed now. We need to take immediate steps to reduce local pollutants as dispersal is not happening,” she said, adding that there could be slight relief from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said they have intensified patrolling to curb pollution and also started issuing penalties to those found violating pollution control norms. “Construction sites and industrial areas are continuously being monitored. The objective is to reduce local pollutants. Once the speed of wind improves, the air quality will be better,” said Kuldip Singh, regional officer, north, HSPCB.

Officials at the department of town and country planning also said that their teams are continuously moving around in private colonies and enforcing pollution norms. “I went to DLF Phase 1 to interact with residents and apprise them about building plan violations and NGT norms. Instructions were issued to plot owners regarding construction waste management and other matters related to pollution,” said R S Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.

