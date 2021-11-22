Air quality worsens in Gurugram, but still in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality in Gurugram worsened on Sunday, though it remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 364 on Sunday against 345 a day earlier, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Experts, however, said that the situation is likely to improve in the coming days as the dense plumes of smoke, which were visible in satellite images of Delhi-NCR a few days ago, have reduced considerably through Saturday and Sunday.

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category with heavy accumulation of particulate matter in the air for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

At the four air quality monitoring stations in Gurugram, the AQI recorded at Teri Gram was 375, 374 at Vikas Sadan, 362 at Sector 51 and 343 at Gwal Pahari.

According to the CPCB guidelines, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted stronger winds in coming days and said that it will be favourable for better dispersion of pollutants as the air quality is likely to improve to the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ category on Monday and Tuesday (November 22 and 23).

“Predominant surface winds are likely to come to the city from the northwest direction of Delhi with a wind speed 12-20 kilometre per hour (kmph) and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during Monday,” said the IMD, adding that the city may see a clear sky and experience mist on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

On Sunday, the IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Gurugram at 24.4 degrees Celsius (°C) and 10.6°C, respectively.

Dr Anurani Sharma, associate professor of Teri School of Advanced Studies, said, “The wind speed in the coming days is likely to be more than 10kmph, which will improve things... as compared to the average wind speed of 2kmph on Saturday. Satellite images are also showing relatively less plumes over this region now.”

Dr Sachin Pawar, a Gurugram-based air quality specialist, said that there is a dip in the temperature as the pollutants closer to the ground are not getting dispersed.

“There will be a constant drop in the temperatures as winter is coming, and this will ensure that pollutants don’t get dispersed. Pollution levels are likely to remain high for the next 10 days,” said Pawar.

An official of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), requesting anonymity, said that the pollutants are likely to disperse over the region, which will help in improving the air quality, as the wind speed is picking up. A strict watch is being kept in all the areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “Civic agencies have been directed to implement anti-pollution measures strictly. Action is being taken against all the violators,” he said.