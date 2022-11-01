Air still poor, admn, MCG start penalising violators

At least 22 persons were issued fines totalling ₹2.25 lakh by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for offences such as burning of firewood and coal, dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, storing construction material uncovered and the open burning of garbage on Monday, a day when the city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ”very poor” category for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin, the AQI in Gurugram was 376 on Monday, a further rise from Sunday’s 327. On CPCB’s Sameer app, of the three functional AQI monitors in the city, two hit ”severe” levels after 8pm on Monday.

The third phase of graded response action plan (Grap) came into force in Delhi-National Capital Region region after Delhi’s pollution levels briefly breached the “severe” level on the AQI on Saturday afternoon. Under this, several types of activities that increase air pollution have been banned.

According to MCG officials,two were fined ₹10,000 for burning garbage and coal, three were fined ₹60,000 for dumping C&D waste, two were fined ₹50,000 each for construction work and dust blowing activity and 12 were fined ₹1.05 lakh, cumulatively, for storing construction material uncovered.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Saturday imposed a ban on construction activities to curb air pollution in the city, in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). HSPCB officials said different agencies in the city have been asked to enforce the ban barring specific infrastructure projects and projects of national importance which are permitted by CAQM.

It also imposed restrictions on the operation of industrial units as prescribed under stage three of the Grap.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said teams have been formed to keep a close watch on construction activities.

“At least 41 officials of the district administration, including subdivisional magistrates, are monitoring the enforcement of the ban. MCG teams are also coordinating with us in imposing penalties on violators,” he said.

Subhash Yadav, the nodal officer of the MCG’s environment and sustainability wing, said their commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja presided over a meeting on Monday to discuss the effective implementation of construction ban.Teams were later pressed into action on the ground inspections and penal action.

“We have identified hot spots where dust pollution is high and our teams are sprinkling water with the help of 20 tankers. Our teams are also sprinkling water during mechanical sweeping of roads,” said Yadav.

MCG officials said fines amounting to ₹15.93 lakh was imposed on 92 violators in the month of October after the implementation of Grap, which included 34 fines totalling ₹5.35 lakh for keeping and transporting construction material uncovered, followed by 16 fines for dumping C&D waste at undesignated sites.

Environmentalist Sachin Panwar said stubble burning is only one of several other major contributing factors to pollution.

“Wherever there are open areas and fields, the AQI is far better. Local factors such as concrete, vehicular emissions, rampant burning of tandoor ovens, movement on unpaved or poor roads are contributing to the present air pollution in Gurugram and other NCR cities. The reality is that the government agencies are not taking effective measures to eliminate these issues no matter what they claim,” he said.

Panwar said several atmospheric factors also result in an increase in pollution as wind is blowing from north or north-westerly direction bringing pollutants from stubble burning states of Punjab and Haryana to Delhi-NCR.

“Earlier, wind speed was 13-15km per hour but it has reduced to 3-5km per hour, which is not helping in blowing away pollutants,” he said.

Panwar said people can expect an improved AQI in another week for a couple of days as showers were likely then. “However, The air quality will dip again as another phase of stubble burning will take place. The AQI would remain in the “poor” to “severe” category at least till January,” he said.

