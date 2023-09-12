Airstrip proposed along Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh-Gurugram

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the civil aviation portfolio in the state, has directed officials of the civil aviation department to explore the possibility of building an airstrip along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh-Gururgam area.

The minister also directed officials to explore the possibility of building an airstrip along the under construction Delhi-Katra Expressway in Jind and Kaithal districts of Haryana.

The deputy CM, who was holding a review meeting of the ongoing civil aviation works in the state on Monday, instructed the officials to submit a plan in this regard at the earliest. During the meeting, Chautala also asked officials to identify 100 acres at both these locations through the e-bhoomi portal, where these airstrips could be built.

A senior government official said at present Haryana has five airstrips but none of them is located in Delhi-NCR and the nearest airstrip is in Bhiwani, which is quite far from Gurugram and Faridabad.

“The idea to build the airstrip closer to Gurugram to ensure that an easier commute within in the National Capital Region by connecting the air route with major highways. The dependence on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will also reduce,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Raja Shekhar Vundru, additional chief secretary, civil aviation department, Haryana, confirmed the development and said, “We were asked to check the availability of 100 acre land parcels along these highways through the e-bhoomi portal for construction of airstrips,” he said.

In addition, the deputy CM during the review meeting on Monday said plans should be developed for creating a drone manufacturing base in the state. He further directed the officers to provide frequent updates regarding the work on Hisar airport in order to ensure that work is completed within the stipulated time frame.

The 1,350km Delhi–Mumbai expressway will connect the Sohna elevated corridor with Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra via Dausa, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara and Surat. It passes through Delhi (12km) Haryana (129km), Rajasthan (373km), Madhya Pradesh (244km), Gujarat (426km) and Maharashtra (171km).

The first phase of the project, between Sohna and Dausa in Rajasthan, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 this year.

During the meeting, Chautala said hangars will be built at the airstrips in Karnal, Bhiwani, Narnaul and Pinjore. He directed to start MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) unit at all airstrips in the state except at the one in Narnaul.

In the review meeting, Chautala was apprised that a temporary air traffic control (ATC) tower is being established at Hisar airport till the construction of a standard ATC tower is completed.

Apart from that, the deputy CM reviewed the progress of associated airside works, including monsoon drain, isolation bay, vehicular lane, navigation aids, security watch towers, perimeter road etc.

