Astronomy labs set up in four govt schools in Gurugram

The Gurugram administration has set up four astronomy laboratories in government-run schools in the district to encourage students to learn about planets, stars, the solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited the newly-constructed astronomy laboratory at the Government Senior Secondary School in Garhi Harsaru on Thursday.

“At present, such laboratories have been set up in four government schools of the district on a pilot basis. An automobile company under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and in collaboration with New Delhi-based organisation called Spark Astronomy helped us to set up the laboratory,” DC Yadav said.

Officials said that these laboratories will increase interest in astronomy among students. With the help of telescopes, students can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies, they added.

“The laboratories are equipped with smart TVs, telescopes and all other necessary equipment. The number of enrolments in these government schools is likely to increase because of these laboratories,” the DC said.

DC Yadav said that the district administration is promoting experiential learning (learning through experience) rather than traditional learning and it is very important in subjects such as science. “We will encourage students to visit these laboratories in the government schools. They will definitely provide a platform to students who are interested in celestial objects and want to pursue a career in astronomy,” he added.