At least five high-power substations to come up in Gurugram soon

At least five high-capacity power substations will come up in the city soon to boost the power supply infrastructure, said the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) officials on Monday. Officials said that these five projects, worth around ₹ 141 crore, will benefit the areas of Old Gurugram, sectors along Dwarka Expressway and the industrial areas of Sector 37 and Udyog Vihar. (Representational image)

These projects include two substations that are already under construction — a 220KV facility in Sector 15 Part 2 and a 66KV facility in Udyog Vihar Phase 1 — while three other projects are in the pipeline.

“Tendering process for two 66kV substations in Sector 37D and Sector 10 respectively, and a 220kV substation in Sector 99 are going on,” said Deepak Bhardwaj, HVPNL superintending engineer (Gurugram and Manesar).

Anil Malik, HVPNL executive engineer, Gurugram circle, said that the Sector 15 Part 2 substation is expected to be completed soon and is being built at a cost of ₹25crore.

“Once this substation gets commissioned, it will become the backbone for the Old Gurugram area as it didn’t have any such high-capacity infrastructure till now,” Malik said, adding that the area currently gets electricity from 220kV substations in Daulatabad and Badshahpur.

Besides, officials said that the 66kV substation in Udyog Vihar Phase 1 is expected to take some load off another 66kV substation in Udyog Vihar Phase 4 which is single-handedly handling power for all the industries and offices in the area.

HVPNL officials added that this substation is also expected to be commissioned soon and will cost around ₹16 crore.

Besides the ones already under construction, officials said that work will begin soon on the two 66kV substations planned to come up in Sector 37D and Sector 10.

Officials said that the one in Sector 37D, to be built at a cost of ₹16 crore, will power the Basai industrial area, which is currently dependant on a 66kV substation in Sector 10 which also supplies power to residential areas.

Moreover, another substation will come up at the Sector 10 site which will be a 66kV gas-insulated facility to be built at a cost of ₹22 crore, officials said.

Another substation, a 220kV facility in Sector 99, is being constructed to power residential and commercial areas along the Dwarka Expressway. Tendering process currently underway for the substation which will be worth around ₹62 crore, officials said.