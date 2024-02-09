 ATMs without guards locked by cops in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
ATMs without guards locked by cops in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The Gurugram Police on Thursday night pulled down the shutters of two automated teller machines (ATM) of a private bank in Sohna for failing to meet the deadline for deploying security guards, police said.

Police said they pasted notices on the shutters and increased vigil during the night. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Police said they have identified unguarded ATMs across the district and teams have been directed to take prompt action. The norms were prescribed in November last year following ATM frauds where people were duped by some gangs who switched ATM cards on the pretext of offering help.

Deputy commissioner of police (south), Siddhant Jain, said that both the booths remained unattended despite several reminders.

“We have pasted notices on the shutters and increased vigil during the night. Patrolling teams have been asked to check all ATMs repeatedly. The teams have also been directed to look into the attendance of security guards deployed at the ATMs during patrolling,” said DCP Jain. The notice said that the respective banks could contact the station house officer of Sohna police station regarding the matter.

Police said all ATMs should have round-the-clock security, CCTV cameras and working alarms. Banks were asked to ensure security guards by January 1 but many still did not follow the order.

Jain said a letter from the RBI on June 14, 2019, highlighted that Police and law enforcement agencies can take appropriate steps if security lapses are found in ATM security. He said last week during patrolling, police found out that some ATMs did not have security guards despite a government mandate.

“The absence of security guards at these ATMs posed a risk of thefts and robberies. For ATMs where security guards were not present, shutters were closed, locks were applied, and notices were issued,” said the officer.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

