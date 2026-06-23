Bandhwari toll road in dark for weeks as streetlights stay defunct

A nearly 5-kilometre stretch of Gurugram-Faridabad Road near the Bandhwari toll plaza has remained without functional streetlights for several weeks, forcing commuters to navigate one of the city’s busiest intercity corridors in near darkness, HT found during a spot check on Sunday.

PWD said the road is under its jurisdiction but lighting is maintained by MCG, which said repairs will be planned after a ground survey. (HT)

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The stretch witnesses heavy traffic, including office commuters, freight vehicles and tourists travelling to the Aravalis. Residents and commuters said most streetlights have stopped functioning, reducing visibility at night and increasing the risk of accidents.

When contacted, public works department (PWD) executive engineer Naveen (single name) said the road falls under its jurisdiction, but maintenance of the streetlights is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Meanwhile, MCG executive engineer Sachin Yadav said, “A team will be sent on the ground for inspection, and necessary repairs will be undertaken based on it. The timeline for the repairs will be finalised after the inspection.”

Motorists said the problem is particularly severe for two-wheeler riders, who struggle to spot potholes, road debris, stray animals and vehicles parked along the roadside.

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{{^usCountry}} “The stretch becomes pitch dark in several sections after sunset. With vehicles moving at high speed, even a minor obstruction can lead to a serious accident,” said Rakesh Saini, a regular commuter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The stretch becomes pitch dark in several sections after sunset. With vehicles moving at high speed, even a minor obstruction can lead to a serious accident,” said Rakesh Saini, a regular commuter. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents alleged that the problem has persisted despite repeated complaints. They said the road has long been accident-prone because of heavy traffic, sharp curves and frequent movement of heavy vehicles. Poor lighting has further heightened safety concerns, particularly late at night and during adverse weather conditions.

According to locals, the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, particularly near the Bandhwari toll plaza, has witnessed several accidents in recent years, including cases of overspeeding and hit-and-run crashes. They added that on Sunday night, a truck allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles on the same stretch, further raising concerns over road safety.

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Sumit Tayal, another commuter, said the stretch between Khushboo Chowk and Bandhwari Toll Plaza has remained unlit for nearly eight years.

“Many times, I have seen streetlights working during the day; however, they do not work during the evening,” added Tayal.

Residents said the issue becomes more serious during the monsoon, when rain and waterlogging already reduce visibility. They pointed out that similar complaints have been raised in recent years regarding Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and parts of the Dwarka Expressway service roads, where repairs have often taken weeks or months.