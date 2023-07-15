Three Bangladeshis held for human trafficking in Gurugram

A team from chief minister’s flying squad and Gurugram police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from DLF Phase 3 on Friday on charges of human trafficking and forcing women into sex work.

The suspects in police custody.

Police have recovered two motorcycles, mobiles phones, SIM cards, fake Aadhaar cards, laptop, camera, and driving licence from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ruhan Babu Hussain (22), Ameen Hussain (23) and Arko Hussain (25) from Bangladesh. All three were living in different paying guest accommodations in Block U of DLF Phase 3 since the past two years. A case was registered against the suspects at DLF Phase 3 police station.

Deputy superintendent of police Inderjeet Yadav, who is with the CM’s flying squad, said the suspects were in Mumbai and Pune for five months before coming to Gurugram. “They got Aadhaar cards made in their names, opened bank accounts, and procured sim cards and a driving licence using forged documents as were staying in the country illegally. The role of the driving licence issuing authority is also under scanner as they allegedly issued the driving licence after taking a ₹8,000 bribe on forged documents,” he said..

“They accepted only online payments and for that they needed bank accounts. They opened these using forged documents. We received a tipoff that some people were staying illegally in DLF Phase 3 but we were not aware that they were running a prostitution racket,” he said.

“The suspects used to share pictures of the women with their agents across the country. They would select the woman they liked and send flight ticket for the selected woman and also an advance for them to buy clothes. “The suspects received a daily commission of ₹1.500 for each woman selected by agents,” said Yadav.

He further said the suspects are members of an organised gang who used to get girls/women from Bangladesh to illegally cross the border and send them to their Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Noida and other cities. They also used to get women from Kolkata and West Bengal, said police.

A senior officer said when a team reached the suspects’ building, they found a man sitting on a motorcycle, and he was identified as Hussain. “During questioning, he revealed that he was from Bangladesh and his two close aides had come to meet him at his accommodation. When we went up, we found the two suspects in the room,” said Yadav.

The suspects also revealed that their main work was to get women from Bengal to cross the border illegally and send them to agents in different cities. “They used to force girls/women into the flesh trade after luring them through social media platforms as well. To hide their identity, they registered different names on their bank accounts,” said Harish Kumar, inspector, CM flying squad.

A case under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Section 12 of the Passport Act, and sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Friday, said police.

