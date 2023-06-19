Gurugram salon owner tries ‘cosmetic surgery’ on customer, booked

The Gurugram police have booked a woman who runs a beauty parlour after she allegedly convinced a customer that she would conduct her own cosmetic surgery-like treatment to fix an ear piercing that had gone awry. The customer eventually ended up losing her ear’s pinna to infection, officers said. Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation has just begun in the case. (Photo for representation)

Police identified the salon owner as Jyoti Narula, who was booked under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to grievous hurt on the complaint of Pooja (single name), a resident of Kadipur in Sector 10. They said though the incident occurred in 2022, the FIR was only filed on Saturday, on orders of a Gurugram trial court.

A police officer privy to the case said Pooja had been complaining of a larger-than-normal piercing in her ear lobe. In April 2022, Pooja, the officer said, approached Narula, who owned a beauty parlour at New Colony Mor in Sector 7, to get her piercing stitched up, at which point the latter allegedly convinced her to try her own treatment. The quack treatment went on for three months, but did not work, and left Pooja with a severe infection.

Police said Pooja, in her complaint, alleged that she ended up losing the pinna of the right ear in June 2022.

Police said she later approached a doctor — a medical practitioner this time — who carried out a surgery to prevent the infection from spreading.

The officer quoted above said that at this point Pooja approached Narula again. “The suspect pacified Pooja by assuring that she will pay her ₹1.5 lakh for the surgery, but she later backtracked and even threatened her,” the officer said.

Investigators said Pooja submitted a complaint at New Colony police station, at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, and to the Gurugram police commissioner in June 2022. However, no action was taken, so she moved court on May 29 this year. The court directed the police to file an FIR. Accordingly, the police said, a case was registered against Narula under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at New Colony police station on Saturday night, said police.

The FIR says Narula started giving Pooja some of her own prescription from April 2022. “But about a year ago, the lower part of the right ear of the complainant was completely destroyed... Narula first assured her of treatment. But then adopted an evasive attitude.”

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation has begun in the case. “We will ask the victim to submit details before taking any further action,” he said.