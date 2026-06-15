A 39-year-old woman from West Bengal has been rescued from a house in Gurugram’s Sector 91 on Friday, where she was allegedly confined for two years, being forced to work long hours, physically abused and denied contact with her family, said officers and activists. Bengal woman rescued from Gurugram home after alleged two-year confinement

No fresh case has been registered. The rescue operation was carried out based on the FIR lodged by the victim’s family in West Bengal, officers said, adding the victim in her complaint stated she was not paid by the family since 2025.

“When we reached the house, it was locked from inside and the owners were absent. The victim opened the door, following which we entered the premises and rescued her,” said Inspector Babai of the West Bengal Police, the investigating officer in the case. He added that notices have been pasted at the residence directing the house owners to report to the local authorities in connection with the case.

This comes almost three weeks after a 23-year-old Jharkhand woman was rescued from a house in Gurugram’s Sector 40 who was confined and forced into domestic work for four years.

The case first came to light in March this year when the victim’s sister, approached authorities in Birbhum seeking assistance. According to police officials and NGO representatives associated with the case, an FIR was registered at the Illambazar Police Station on June 4, 2026, under various provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and Sections 146 (unlawful compulsory labour), 143 (exploitation) and 127(4) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint alleged that the victim had been taken to Delhi-NCR for domestic work two years ago after an advance payment of ₹40,000 was made to her family. HT has not independently seen the FIR and was provided information by police officials and NGO representatives involved in the case.

In the FIR, family members alleged that after arriving in the NCR, her movements were restricted, she was not allowed to leave the house unaccompanied, she was often locked inside the residence when the employers stepped out, and that she was prevented from speaking to her relatives. She was allegedly made to work for more than 16 hours a day and subjected to frequent physical abuse.

The victim informed her family of the situation after borrowing the a phone from a service technician who was visiting the house for repair work, said police and NGO officials.

After an inquiry, the labour department reportedly classified the matter as a bonded labour case and recommended intervention. Acting on the recommendation, Gurugram district authorities carried out the rescue, NGO officials told HT.

During the rescue operation, the victim allegedly told police officials that repeated assaults by her employers had left her with difficulty hearing from one ear and limited movement in one arm. She also alleged that she had been beaten on the morning of the rescue. Police officials said these allegations were made directly by the victim and were documented through video recordings during the operation.

Babai said the victim will be produced before the Bolpur Court in Birbhum district for recording her statement in connection with the case registered in West Bengal.

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