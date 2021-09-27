Bharat Bandh impact: Gurugram border choked, traffic stopped at other points too

The 10-hour Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws has led to massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram border. The farmers have given the call for pan-India shutdown to mark the one year of the passage of farm laws.

The traffic jam at Gurugram border is due to the barricades put up by the Delhi Police and ongoing intensive checking of the vehicles entering the national capital.

Monday being a working day, long queues of vehicles are seen at the border areas. The Delhi Police has strengthened security at the border area and deployed hundreds of additional policemen for Bharat Bandh.

The Delhi Traffic Police is constantly giving updates about the diversions put in place to allow inter-state movement of vehicles. The Traffic Police said on Monday morning that vehicular movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur.

Not just border area, Delhi-Amritsar national highway has been blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra. National highway-44 in Haryana has also been blocked.

While farmers are protesting at one border point in Uttar Pradesh - at Ghazipur - Haryana has two such protest sites - at Singhu and Tikri.

The bandh has been organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions. It started at 6am and is scheduled to end at 4pm.

Rakesh Tikait,the spokesperson of one of the participating farmer body Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has urged people to come out of their houses after lunchtime and appealed to the shopkeepers to open their shops after 4pm.

The farmers have claimed that all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions are closed throughout the country.

They, however, added that all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies won't be stopped.

(With inputs from agencies)