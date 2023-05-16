A bike-borne man and his nephew died after being allegedly hit by a speeding heavy vehicle on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Farrukhnagar on Sunday morning, Gurugram police said. Man, nephew killed after being hit by speeding vehicle on KMP e-way

Police said the deceased were identified as Om Prakash (59), and his nephew Naveen Kumar (18).

According to investigators, both were on their way to Sonipat via the KMP Expressway in Gurugram when the accident took place at about 11am.

Also read: Two women killed, 4 hurt after cars collide near Dwarka e-way

Police said Kumar was riding the motorcycle when a heavy vehicle, possibly a truck, hit them while trying to overtake and both were run over.

Investigators said a few commuters spotted the duo lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police control room, following which a police team reached the spot and rushed them to a government hospital in Sector 10, but doctors declared them dead.

A senior police officer said that the motorcycle was completely destroyed, and the helmet worn by Kumar was also damaged. “There are no CCTV cameras around the accident spot. We are trying to trace the vehicle and its driver at the earliest,” he said.

On the basis of a complaint from Om Prakash’s son Sombir, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday evening, said police.

Meanwhile, a bike-borne man died after he was hit by another motorcycle near Alimuddinpur in Farrukhnagar on Saturday evening, said police.

Also read: Husband-wife duo killed in accident on Katraj-Kondhwa road

Police said the deceased, Ramavatar Singh, was on his way to Yakubpur when the accident took place.

An FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday, police said.

Inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station, said they are trying to trace the suspect.