Two women killed, 4 hurt after cars collide near Dwarka e-way

Two women were killed on the spot and four others injured after a speeding Kia Seltos rammed a Maruti Baleno on the main road connecting Sector 108 to Dwarka Expressway on Sunday, Gurugram police said. The Maruti Baleno after it was hit by a speeding Kia Seltos near the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday, killing two women. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Three members of a Delhi-based family and a property dealer were travelling in the Baleno, while another Delhi-based couple were travelling in the Seltos when the accident took place, police said.

Police said the man driving the Seltos was trying to keep pace with a speeding ambulance which was taking his mother-in-law, who was suffering from cancer, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar in an emergency condition.

Investigators said the deceased included a mother-daughter duo who had gone to visit an apartment in Raheja Vedanta society in Sector 108 and were returning to Dwarka in Delhi, when the accident took place around 3.50pm.

Police said the Baleno was taking a U-turn to change lanes when the speeding Seltos collided with it.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation, said Neelam Mata (63), and her daughter Manika (32), who were in the rear seat of the Baleno, were killed on the spot.

Neelam’s husband Kamal Raj Mata (65), who was driving the Baleno and property dealer Karanjeet Singh (34), sustained severe injuries in the accident, he said.

“The rear side of the Baleno bore the force of the impact due to which the mother-daughter duo sustained severe head injuries. All four were rushed to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, where doctors declared both the women dead,” the officer said.

The officer said the couple who were in the Seltos were admitted to a private hospital near Basai Chowk, but they were later discharged.

An FIR was registered against the Seltos owner under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajendra Park police station on Sunday night, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigation is underway in the case.

“The Seltos owner will be served a notice soon and he will be asked to appear the investigation after which necessary action will be taken against him,” Boken added.

Incidentally, on May 7, a 56-year-old woman was killed and four others from her family were injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by another car on the “yet to be opened” Dwarka Expressway near Sector 36.