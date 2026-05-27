Biker critically hurt after crashing into parked cab on Delhi-Jaipur highway

A 22-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle crashed into an electric cab illegally parked along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, near Narsinghpur, early on Monday, police said. While his family alleged that he had also been stabbed and assaulted after the crash, police said there was no evidence so far to support these allegations. Police said commuters shifted the injured man into the cab to rush him to hospital, which may explain blood inside it. (Getty Images)

The injured man was identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Jharsa in Sector 39, officers said. The incident took place between 12.45am and 1.02am when Kumar was returning home from IMT Manesar, police said.

Investigators said the impact of the crash was severe, damaging both vehicles completely and setting the motorcycle on fire. Kumar sustained injuries to his head, neck, chin and chest in the collision.

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-10A by police after locals informed them about the accident. His family was later informed about his condition.

Based on the father’s complaint, Sector 37 police registered an FIR against the cab driver on Monday under sections 285 (danger or obstruction on a public way), 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The cab driver was arrested from the spot.

Speaking to HT, Subhash Singh, the victim’s father, said doctors at the civil hospital referred Kumar to a private hospital in Sector-15 due to the seriousness of his injuries. “Initially, we were under the impression that he had met with an accident. However, the doctor at the hospital told us that my son not only has crash injuries but also has at least four suspected stab wounds too,” he alleged, adding that, when he and other family members later visited the accident spot, they found blood inside the cab.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Commuters had placed him inside the damaged cab in an attempt to rush him to hospital in it, due to which there was probably blood inside it. Civil hospital doctors have not mentioned anything about stab wounds in the medico-legal report. The doctors at the private hospital will be contacted to ascertain the injury types.”

The cab driver has also denied assaulting or stabbing the victim, Turan said.

Meanwhile, police said they seized both the damaged cab and motorcycle from the spot.