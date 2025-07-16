Biometric punch-in now a must for all: MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made biometric attendance mandatory for all its officers and employees in a move aimed at improving workplace discipline and enhancing transparency. In an official order issued on Monday, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed all departments and branches to strictly implement and comply with the updated attendance system. (Representative image)Officials clarified that failure to mark biometric attendance will be considered unauthorised absence and could attract disciplinary action. (HT Archive)

Dahiya said timeliness and accountability are essential to an effective administrative system. “Citizens deserve prompt services, and that can only happen when employees perform their duties sincerely. This step will instil discipline at all levels and enhance administrative transparency,” he said.

As per the order, all staff across MCG branches, zonal offices, engineering wings, and field units are now required to mark their attendance biometrically at both arrival and departure. The move is aimed at instilling punctuality and accountability within the civic body, with the broader goal of improving service delivery to city residents.

Officials clarified that failure to mark biometric attendance will be considered unauthorised absence and could attract disciplinary action. Branch heads have been instructed to monitor compliance closely and act promptly in cases of negligence.

The MCG has also mandated that sanitation workers mark their attendance through the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Monitoring Portal, warning that failure to do so could result in withheld salaries. This move is part of the civic body’s wider push to integrate technology into governance and enhance operational efficiency.

“This initiative is not just about attendance, it’s about improving work culture and ensuring that citizens receive quality services on time,” said Dahiya, adding that the shift to digital monitoring aims to strengthen internal accountability and rebuild public trust in civic service delivery.

Over the past year, the MCG has been increasing its adoption of technology, from launching online grievance redressal platforms to introducing real-time waste tracking systems. The newly mandated biometric attendance policy is the latest in this reform push, aimed at making municipal governance in Gurugram more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused.

The new attendance rules come into immediate effect, with all department heads instructed to ensure full and exception-free implementation across their respective units.