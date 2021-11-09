BJP to inaugurate new Gurugram office on Nov 15

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will inaugurate its newly constructed office in the city at the Signature Towers crossing on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on November 15, a party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The construction of this office in Sector 30 commenced in 2018 after the party procured a land parcel from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). It was originally to be built on a plot in Silokhra village but due to opposition by villagers, the location was shifted.

GL Sharma, in charge, BJP Bhawan Nirman Samiti (office modernisation cell), Haryana, said that the new party building will have space for district and state party functionaries, library, media room, IT room and separate enclosures for different party cells. “The building is spread over one lakh (0.1 million) square feet and it has two levels of basement to provide adequate parking. It will have a large auditorium where 600 to 700 people can be accommodated for large meetings. It also has two large conference rooms,” he said.

The office will also have residential space for party workers and leaders visiting from other districts and states. “We have also tried to ensure that all IT facilities are made available inside the building for better public outreach,” said Sharma.

At present, the BJP has a temporary office in Sector 10, which will be shifted to the new office.

The BJP was allotted a one-acre plot in Silokhra on October 14, 2016, but the locals opposed the plans following which the party sought an alternative site.