Broken roads, potholes puts commuters at risk in Gurugram Sec 49

Daily commuting has become a nightmare for residents and motorists near Orchid Petals in Sector 49, where the connecting road has deteriorated into a stretch riddled with potholes, broken patches, and uneven surfaces. According to locals, the poor condition of the road has slowed down traffic, caused congestion and created serious safety hazards for pedestrians and vehicles. The damaged main road in Sector 49. (HT Photo)

“The condition of the connecting road outside Orchid Petals is extremely poor. It is full of potholes now, and with the heavy traffic it is difficult to navigate, particularly when you exit near the dhabas. The dividers placed near the entrance are shoddy and need regular painting. Even walking is a challenge, with poles lying along the sides for months,” said Amit Mathur, a resident.

The residents alleged that the condition of the road started deteriorating since March this year and it got worse during monsoons.

Residents said that regardless of which direction they head toward, congestion, broken roads, and illegal parking have left them trapped. “On the left side, jams stretch from Sapphire Mall to the Fruit Uncle cut, worsened by road encroachment and huge potholes. On the right, excessive car parking and craters on the road make it nearly impossible to reach Sohna Road,” said Anupma Yadav, a resident of Orchid Petals.

“School buses get delayed every morning and afternoon, ambulances struggle to find a way out, and jams last for hours. The constant fuel consumption is unbearable, and accidents are becoming frequent. We are making a humble request to authorities for immediate repair of the road and a long-term solution for traffic management,” said Yadav.

Residents also stressed that the issue goes beyond mere inconvenience, as it is impacting their safety and quality of life. “Potholes and broken patches not only disrupt traffic but also put pedestrians’ lives at risk,” said Rajeev Asthana, general secretary of the Orchid Petals RWA.

According to residents, they made several complaints regarding this issue and they have been highlighting the same on social media platforms but they have received no response.

When asked about the issue, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said the matter is under review.

Pradeep Kumar, executive engineer with the MCG, said, “I have asked the team to submit a report on the condition of the road. The potholes will be fixed at the earliest.”