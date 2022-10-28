Bus driver dies in accident on NH-48 near Manesar

A 25-year-old bus driver was killed when his vehicle rammed into a truck on National Highway 48 near Manesar early on Thursday morning. At least 30 passengers on board the private bus escaped with minor injuries, police said. The driver, identified as Praveen Kumar, a native of Palli in Rajasthan, was severely injured and taken to a private hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries later, cops added. Kumar was driving passengers from Jaipur to Delhi when the incident took place around 4.30am near Binola, about 26km from Gurugram.

The police and fire brigade rescued the passengers and pulled out the bus driver who was stuck between the two vehicles. The truck driver fled from the spot within minutes of the accident. Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Bilaspur City police station, said that cops received information soon after the accident occurred following which a team was sent to the spot. “The driver was injured and was immediately taken to a hospital and the passengers were shifted to another vehicle. The passengers were traumatised and suffered minor injuries. First aid was administered to them at the spot,” he said.

According to Rahul Sain, the conductor, the bus left Palli for Jaipur on Wednesday around 4pm. It reached Jaipur at 11:30pm following which it started for Delhi around 4am on Thursday. “We reached Binoal around 4:30am when the truck overtook our bus. The truck was driving rashly and the driver suddenly applied brakes and stopped. Kumar also tried to brake but the distance between the vehicles was short due to which the bus rammed into the truck, mangling the vehicle’s front section,” he said.

Based on a complaint filed by sain, a case was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur City police station. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the bus driver was also speeding and lost control of the vehicle. The bus belonged to a private transporter attached to the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation.

According to Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert and former programme coordinator of the now-defunct Haryana Vision Zero campaign, stationary and speeding vehicles have led to many accidents on the national highway which passes through the centre of the city.

“Despite witnessing significant land development for industrial use, there are no truck bays on the whole stretch. Instead of benefitting big cities, high-speed corridors are turning into death traps,” she said.

