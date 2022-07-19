'Came on surprise inspection... no back-up': Police on Haryana cop mowed down

Surender Singh, the Haryana police officer mowed down by a speeding truck linked the mining mafia in the state, was on a surprise inspection based on a tip-off about illegal activities in the area. "He had come for a surprise inspection... didn't come with back-up, force, as he may not have found time for it. He was run over by the accused... no weapons used," additional director-general of police Ravi Kiran was quoted by news agency ANI.

The tragic incident took place in the Pachgaon area of Haryana's Nuh district early Tuesday morning. According to the police, Singh got out of his police vehicle when he saw a speeding dumptruck approaching from the Aravalli side.

"He signalled the driver to stop but the truck ran over the officer," Shamsher Singh, DSP (Punhana) said, adding his colleague would regularly patrol the area.

"He had earlier impounded several dumpers who were carrying illegal mining sand, dust and stone and a crackdown was on," he said.

The driver of the truck fled within minutes.

Surender Singh, died on the spot. He was due to retire in four months.

Haryana Police have vowed to hunt down the accused and have formed teams.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted his condolences, and offered prayers to Surender Singh's family.

"May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," he wrote.

The chief minister - under fire from the opposition Congress after Deepender Hooda said the BJP government had 'completely failed' to control the criminal element - also promised that action would be taken against the guilty.

"Not a single culprit will be spared," he said.

In a tweet, the Haryana Police pledged to bring the guilty to justice.

“DSP Taoru shri Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

Former top cop Kiran Bedi, who is also a BJP leader and ex governor of Puducherry, also tweeted, offering union home minister Amit Shah and prime minister Narendra Modi's office 'suggestions for enhanced security by use of technology'.

