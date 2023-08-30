Canada-based gangster’s associate arrested in Gurugram liquor shop firing case

Two men, including an associate of Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra who supplied weapons in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were arrested with arms and ammunition from Gadoli in Gurugram’s Sector 37 on Tuesday night, police officers familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The two suspects were Deepak Nagar, 27, hailing from Tigra village in Sector 57, and his associate Karambir alias Rohit, 23, of Charkhi Dadri. (PTI)

According to Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), the two suspects were Deepak Nagar, 27, hailing from Tigra village in Sector 57, and his associate Karambir alias Rohit, 23, who goes by a single name, of Charkhi Dadri.

“Nagar was one of the prime suspects in the July 16 indiscriminate shooting at a liquor showroom at Panchgaon Chowk in Manesar, where one person was killed and two others injured. Nagar had carried out the crime on Nehra’s orders to establish his dominance in the liquor business by transferring ownership to his father. The Haryana police then announced a ₹50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Nagar’s capture,” said Dahiya, adding that Karambir had provided logistical and financial support in the firing case.

Dahiya was wanted in another shooting case in Rohtak, which he had carried out after the Panchgaon Chowk incident.

A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were also seized from the two when they were apprehended by a team from the Sector 39 crime branch, said investigators, adding that a separate case of illegally possessing arms and ammunition was filed against the two suspects at Sector 10 police station. So far, four suspects have been arrested in the case, including Nehra’s father, Dayaram Nehra, Rohit Gadaria, Nagar, and Karambir.

