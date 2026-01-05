Can’t use centre, lacks electricity: Gurugram Sec 14 locals

Residents of Sector 14 have alleged that they are unable to use their sector’s community centre due to the lack of basic amenities, including electricity. The community centre was first announced in 2015. However, the construction only began in 2021, and it was finally completed in 2025. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The community centre was first announced in 2015. However, the construction only began in 2021, and it was finally completed in 2025. The four-storyed community centre located in Sector 14 DLF colony, has two halls on the ground and the first floor, along with a few rooms. According to RWA president, Vikas Verma, the third and fourth floors will be converted into libraries and clubs for the residents.

“The structure has finally been constructed after residents fought for it for almost nine years. Yet we are unable to use the place since there are no electricity connections in the building. The centre was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on December 30 during the Viksit Gurugram rally, but it still remains inaccessible to us due to no electricity,” said Kalyan Singh Sharma, retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 14.

“Some minor work is still underway. The AC, lights and fans were installed in December,” said Dinesh Aggrawal, former RWA president and resident of Sector 14.

“While the community centre has an electric meter, it can handle only 10 kW, far below the power required for full operations. As a result, the centre is not fully functional at present,” said Verma.

“It took numerous protests and repeated visits to MCG officials, along with complaints filed in the grievance cell and even on the CM’s window, before this community centre was finally constructed,” said Singh.

“The project faced multiple delays partly due to confusion over land ownership between Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Later, it took time to obtain clearances from the forest department for tree felling. After several probes and official orders, the work finally began,” said Aggrawal.

“For the past nine years, we have had to look for alternative venues for community events and functions. We are hopeful that the electricity connection will be provided soon,” he said.

In 2023, the MCG prepared an additional estimate of ₹7 crore, citing revised requirements, after an initial budget of ₹12 crore was approved two years earlier.

A junior official at Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said that no request for an electricity connection has yet been received for the Sector 14 community centre.

An MCG official said that the civic body has applied for an electricity connection for the community centre. “A committee will decide the user charges for electricity, following which the facility will be commissioned,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Ward Councilor Anup (single name), said that an application for 200 kW has been shared with the DHBVN in the month of December.