Gurugram lifts ban on registration of properties developed by Chintels

The district administration on Wednesday revoked the ban imposed on registration of properties developed by Chintels India Limited, after the developer submitted that it won’t be able to settle the claims of home owners of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 unless registration of property in its other projects is allowed to raise funds. Last year, the district administration had imposed a ban on registration of any property developed by Chintels India. (HT Photo)

The decision in this regard was taken after a proposal of settlement was submitted by the developer, and a meeting was held by the district administration in this matter on May 3, said officials privy to the matter.

Last year in February, after the partial collapse of six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, in which two women were killed, the district administration had imposed a ban on registration of any property developed by Chintels India. The state government also registered a criminal case against the developer, which was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

With the ban revoked, the developer can now sell units in its other properties and also those developed by its sister concerns.

District town and country planning officials said allowing the sale in other projects would help the developer raise funds to settle the claims of affected flat owners in Chintels Paradiso, who have been asked by the district administration to vacate towers that were deemed unsafe for habitation by a panel of experts from IIT-Delhi.

A senior official of the district administration said the decision to lift the ban was taken after calling a meeting of stakeholders, during which the builder submitted a plan of settlement for Chintels Paradiso homebuyers.

According to the plan, the developer has offered to buy flats from owners at the rate of ₹6,500 per square foot. If owners are not ready to sell at that rate, then the other option that the builder had proposed is to rebuild the flats, and offer possession after three years.

As per the proceedings of the meeting, the developer also submitted that it would not be able to honour its commitment to settle the claims of homeowners unless the ban on registration of properties in its other projects is lifted.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gururgam, said the ban on registry of properties was revoked after the meeting on May 3.

The Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association, when asked about the development, said it has written to the deputy commissioner demanding that registry be opened with riders to ensure that the claims of affected flat owners are settled on priority.

The letter by RWA said, “We request the administration to direct Chintels to open an escrow account and all proceeds of sale be deposited in this account with a rider that the amount shall only be used for the settlement of flat owners.”

The developer, when asked about the matter, said it was important to revoke the ban to ensure that settlement is carried out.

“We are thankful to the authorities who finally revoked the ban on registries in our projects. All parties will benefit now as we will be able to fulfil our commitments in the buyback offer,” said JN Yadav, vice-president, Chintels India Ltd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON