Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi
Citizens hold eco prayer meet at Aravalli Biodiversity Park

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 11, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Sixteen participants from diverse backgrounds, including members of Delhi Trees SOS and Warrior Moms, attended the event.

An environmental prayer meeting was held at Aravalli Biodiversity Park on Thursday evening by the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, emphasising the urgent need for public awareness amid rampant deforestation and environmental degradation caused by unregulated development.

Participants at the meet on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Participants at the meet on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Sixteen participants from diverse backgrounds, including members of Delhi Trees SOS and Warrior Moms, attended the event. They crafted placards calling attention to ecological crises. “These posters aren’t just calls to action; they’re vital reminders for individuals about our shared responsibility towards safeguarding nature,” said Raghav Sharma, one of the event’s organisers.

Smita Purshottam of Warrior Moms noted the spiritual intent: “We assembled here to seek divine intervention and collective wisdom to tackle the numerous challenges confronting our forests and ecosystems.”

First-time participant Akash Bhattacharya described the gathering as “a unique space for prayer, thoughtful reflection, and community interaction, cultivating optimism and proactive engagement towards a sustainable future.”

 Environmentalist Sandy Khanda warned, “Every day, we are responsible for annihilating numerous species,” while Sunil Harsana added, “Humans have become increasingly disconnected from nature and our host planet.”

 Col SS Oberoi, managing trustee of Aravalli Bachao, reaffirmed solidarity with ecological campaigns nationwide and flagged threats to sensitive regions like the Aravallis, Doon Valley, Goa, Great Nicobar, and more. “These ecosystems remain vulnerable to exploitation by irresponsible forces,” he said.

 Activists Jyoti Raghavan and Gauri Arora stressed that habitat fragmentation disrupts animal mobility and ecological balance. The meet concluded with a pledge led by Aravalli Bachao founders Anuradha P. Dhawan and Chandramouli Basu to commit to environmental stewardship and advocacy.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Citizens hold eco prayer meet at Aravalli Biodiversity Park
New Delhi
Friday, April 11, 2025
