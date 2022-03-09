Class 12 student kidnapped and assaulted after he refused free passes for party

Police have booked five people for alleged confinement and assault of a Class 12 student of a private school in Gurugram on Monday, after he refused to provide five free passes to them for a contribution party in Sector 29, said officials.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a 17-year-old boy -- the organiser of the said party -- for his school friends on March 12. He was asked to book a place and make arrangements for the same.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the victim and his classmates were planning a party, and it was announced that all the students will contribute to the party. “One of the suspects called the victim on Saturday and demanded five free passes for his friends and himself, to which the victim refused. He again called him and asked to cancel the party, following which the victim cancelled the booking in Sector 29, and booked another place,” Yadav said.

One of the suspects called the victim again and started abusing him for cancelling the party, Yadav said, adding that the said suspect allegedly called the victim again on Monday and asked to meet him. “The victim told him that he was at a mall in Sector 57, and asked him to meet there. Within a few minutes, three people came in a car and a scuffle broke out between both the parties,” he said.

Police said that the suspects started hitting him and forced him to board the car. They took him to a deserted place near Ghata village and assaulted him.

The victim said that he was forced to sit in a room and all the five people went out to discuss something, following which, he took out his cellphone and called his uncle and narrated his ordeal. “I managed to escape taking advantage of the dark, and somehow reached my home. My uncle had informed the police, who reached my home within a few minutes,” he said.

The victim’s uncle informed the police, who reached the house of the complainant immediately.

Yadav said they recorded the victim’s statement and got his medical examination done, following which a case was registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) at the Sector 56 police station on Tuesday.

“Three suspects are students of Class 12 of a private school in Sector 57, one is a first-year student of law, and the other one will be appearing for his Class 12 examinations from an open school. We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to get the sequence of the events. An investigation is underway,” said Yadav.

