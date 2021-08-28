Cloverleaf interchange: Gurugram civic body offers land to NHAI

The Municipal Corporation of Gururgam (MCG) on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take charge of a small plot near Kherki Daula thus paving the way for a cloverleaf interchange that will connect the Dwarka Expressway with the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

The project was delayed for almost two years as the 0.3-acre land had a cremation ground and a temple that had to be shifted even as construction on the rest of the interchange was going on. NHAI officials said they now expect to complete the project in 2022.

In a letter, which HT has seen, the MCG told the NHAI that the cremation ground was shifted to another place in Kherki Daula and the land was already transferred to them. “Now the Shani temple has been shifted to another location in revenue estate of Kherki Daula. So now please take over the charge of remaining land,” the letter read.

NHAI project director Nirman Jambulkar said this was a positive development and now they had all the land required for the four-phase project to go-ahead. “The delay in getting this land had slowed work on the interchange but now it will be fast-tracked,” he said.

Jambulkar said that the easing Covid-19 situation meant that the labour situation too had improved and that the pace of work on phases three and four in Gurugram had picked up.

“If there are no more delays, then we will complete these last two phases by June 2022,” he said.

The cloverleaf interchange is expected to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic between SPR and the Dwarka Expressway (also called the Northern Peripheral Road), said officials. The structure will be a two-level interchange, on which slip roads will handle left turns.

The 29-km long Dwarka Expressway project is being constructed in four phases out of which phases 3 and 4 are in Gurugram. The cloverleaf interchange is coming up on phase 4 of this road and will be a 7.9-km eight-lane stretch (called Central Peripheral Road) from Basai rail over bridge up to Kherki Daula toll plaza. It is being built at a cost of ₹1,400 crore.