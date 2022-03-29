CM Khattar to inaugurate Huda City Centre underpass on April 1

After a delay of almost one-and-a-half years, the Huda City Centre underpass will be inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 1 and be opened to the public the same day, said officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday.

The underpass at Huda City Centre will pave the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk. Last month, the GMDA opened a 270-metre flyover for traffic movement near the underpass.Both these projects are part of the plan to decongest the Huda City Centre junction, which witnesses heavy volume of traffic and pedestrian movement.

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate this project on April 1. The underpass has been built at a cost of ₹52.52 crore and is 750m long. The underpass and the flyover will significantly reduce congestion and traffic jams at the Huda City Centre junction,” said Subash Yadav, additional CEO of GMDA.

Yadav further said the authority will also develop green belts on both sides of the stretch from Signature Tower towards Huda City Centre and the underpass. “We already have a pipeline laid along the road for suppling recycled water, to help water the green belts,” he said.

A team of GMDA officials were spotted at the project site on Tuesday morning taking stock of the work and preparing for the inauguration event scheduled for April 1. Chief engineer Pradeep Kumar; head of mobility wing of GMDA MR Sharma; superintending engineer V K Sharma and executive engineer Vikas Malik were among the officials present for the inspection.

SPS Rana, special project officer of Tomar Estates Ltd, which is the contractor for the underpass project, said the underpass has two lanes designed for vehicular speed of 40kmph. “The underpass and the flyover will ease movement of vehicles and there will be less congestion. A foot overbridge will also be constructed for smooth movement of pedestrians,” he said.

The work on the underpass project started in July 2019 and was to be completed in 18 months. GMDA officials said the project got delayed due to lockdowns and the construction ban imposed by a committee appointed by the Supreme Court in the aftermath of rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Water supply in new sector

CM Khattar will also inaugurate the water supply system spanning from Sectors 111 to 115 on April 1, said GMDA officials.

Pradeep Kumar, chief engineer (infrastructure II), GMDA, said the project to the lay the pipeline for the water supply system has been completed. “The pipeline has been laid at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore and it has the capacity to supply 10 million litres of water per day (MLD). The current demand in the area is three MLD as the population is less. We have laid the infrastructure according to the Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex Masterplan, 2031,” said Kumar.

According to the GMDA, the number of licences issued for infrastructure projects in the sectors is 33 while developers have taken occupation certificate for 12 projects. “With the new pipeline in place, the GMDA has been able to expand the water supply network to all the developing sectors from Sector 58 to 115, barring four sectors (76 to 80),” said Kumar adding that developers can now get water connections for their projects.

