Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will participate in a yoga session under the Common Yoga Protocol at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29 on June 1 as part of the state’s efforts to promote yoga and healthy living. CM Saini to lead yoga session in Gurugram on June 1

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhat on Saturday reviewed preparations at the Mini Secretariat with officials from various departments to ensure event’s smooth conduct.

He directed all agencies to coordination closely and ensure arrangements are completed within the stipulated timeline. “The programme should be conducted smoothly and efficiently. All departments must work in coordination and complete preparations on time. There should be no inconvenience or mismanagement at the venue,” Bhat added.

Officials from the police department, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), health department, power utilities, fire services and other agencies were instructed to ensure all arrangements are in place before the event.

Special emphasis was laid on security arrangements, traffic management, parking facilities and public convenience.

The ADC also instructed health department to deploy adequate medical teams, ambulances and first-aid facilities at the venue. Officials were also directed to ensure adequate drinking water, sanitation facilities, mobile toilets and other basic amenities.

Officials said the session is expected to witness participation from government officials, yoga practitioners, social organisations and residents from across the city.

The meeting was attended by MCG joint commissioner Dr Naresh Kumar, district AYUSH officer Dr Manju Kumari, district information and public relations officer Bijender Kumar, district sports officer Aarti Kohli, assistant education officer Jagdish Ahlawat, civil defence chief warden Mohit, along with representatives of social organisations and senior officials from various departments.

Authorities said necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure successful conduct of the programme.