Commuters fail to spot road among potholes between Hero Honda Chowk and Basai flyover

A 5km stretch connecting Hero Honda Chowk, Qadipur, Basai Chowk and Sector 10A, which culminates at Dwarka Expressway has turned into nightmare for commuters after the recent rain and heavy waterlogging, which has badly damaged the road.

Gurugram, India-July 12, 2023: Due to heavy monsoon rain the road connecting to Hero Honda chowk to Umang Bhardwaj chowk has been badly damaged near Fire station, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 12 July 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Behl's story)

Large craters and potholes have developed on this key stretch, particularly between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Basai Chowk, making it very difficult for cars and two-wheelers to use this stretch. Locals said their vehicles are getting damaged and they are finding it tough to spot the road between the numerous potholes. Immediate repairs are needed to avoid major accidents, they said.

Pankaj Tomar, a resident of Sector 10, said the condition of the road between Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and further up to the newly constructed Basai flyover has gone from bad to worse after the recent rain. “There are potholes which can’t be negotiated even by large cars and vehicles have to serve left and right, particularly near the GMBCL bus stand. There is an immediate need to repair this road,” he said.

The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and newly constructed Basai flyover connects several parts of the city, including Sector 10, Sector 9, Pataudi Road, Sector 37C and also the Dwarka Expressway.

Thousands of vehicles daily use this stretch, and traffic has particularly increased after this road was connected with Dwarka Expressway through the Basai flyover, said traffic officials. An underpass is also being constructed at this point to ensure a smooth commute, they said.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said this road has been transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for road expansion as it is part of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway being developed by NHAI. Very soon, this road will see redevelopment and the problems will be resolved, they claimed.

Commuters, however, said since it would take at least two years to build a new road, it was imperative that authorities immediately repair the stretch. “The vehicles are getting damaged while navigating these large potholes. What happened is that to avoid the damaged stretches, large trucks move very slowly and this causes congestion. Also commuters from New Gurugram get stuck on this stretch as Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is mostly jammed. The government must take action and carry out at least temporary repairs at the earliest,” said, Pravin Malik, a resident of Sector 91, and president of United Association of New Gurugram, a residents’ welfare association group.

Umesh Gupta, another commuter, said he has fallen twice from his motorcycle while riding on this stretch. “You can check with other commuters as well regarding the accidents happening regularly on this road,” he said.

According to NHAI, the expansion of this key stretch has been delayed owing to delay in transfer of land and encroachments. Also, there is another proposal under consideration of the NHAI to construct an elevated road on this stretch, the expansion plan is being reconsidered by the NHAI, officials privy to the matter said.

When asked about the matter, Dheeraj Singh, project director, NHAI, said he was aware about the issue and had already issued directions to the contractor to carry out temporary repairs. “We have issued immediate directions to the contractor to repair this stretch and the work will be carried out within a day. We assure the commuters that the road will be repaired at the earliest. I have also issued directions to the overseeing staff to ensure that potholes are repaired properly,” he said.

