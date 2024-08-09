 Concrete slab falls on two cars at DLF condominium - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Concrete slab falls on two cars at DLF condominium

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Aug 10, 2024 05:38 AM IST

A 20-foot concrete slab fell on two cars at Oakwood Estate in DLF Phase Two, causing no injuries. Residents blame construction issues and seek a structural audit.

A 20-feet-long and 2.5-feet-wide concrete slab fell on two cars at D Tower in Oakwood Estate condominium in DLF Phase Two on Thursday evening, the condominium’s resident welfare association (RWA)said on Friday, adding that the cars were unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries in the incident. The slab was part of a projection of a tower in the condominium.

The Oakwood Estate, located near MG Road, has four towers with 300 flats. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The Oakwood Estate, located near MG Road, has four towers with 300 flats. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Vipin Yadav, president of the Oakwood Estate Condominium Association, which maintains the condominium, said that reinforced bars or steel was missing in the slab which fell and this is a problem caused by construction issues.

“We have lodged a complaint with DLF and asked them to conduct a structural audit. We have carried out repairs in different parts of the building but this part of the slab was not touched. This is an issue which has arisen due to missing steel bars,” he said, adding that no complaint has been lodged with government authorities.

When asked about the matter, a senior DTCP official said they have not received any complaint in this matter.

The Oakwood Estate, located near MG Road, has four towers with 300 flats. The condominium was constructed and developed by DLF but is presently being maintained by the Oakwood Estate Condominium Association, the resident body.

A senior DLF official said that maintenance of the condominium was handed over to the RWA more than 15 years ago.

The owner of one car damaged in the incident said he had stepped out of the vehicle just 10 minutes before the slab fell. According to residents, there was also a child near the spot who escaped unhurt.

“I parked the car at 8pm and 10 minutes later, the security guard called me and informed me about the incident,” said Amit Puri, a resident of D72 in the condominium. He said that the concrete slab fell in the middle of his car.

Another resident said that the incident should prompt authorities to check the entire structure.

In the recent past, there have been several incidents of parts of residential buildings collapsing, following which the department of town and country planning directed developers and RWAs to take up preventive maintenance works to safeguard the structures.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Concrete slab falls on two cars at DLF condominium
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On