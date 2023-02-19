Conduct survey of illegal guest houses: Dalal

Gurugram: Haryana agriculture minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Friday issued directions to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (formerly known as HUDA) to conduct a survey of illegal guest houses in sectors 38, 45,46 and 57 and to launch a sealing drive.

Officials said that HSVP has issued notices to over 200 guest houses, which have failed to adhere to the guidelines under the new guest house policy, asking them to cease operations.

As per the revised guest house policy of the Haryana government, which was notified in July 2020, guest houses can only be set up in plots along sector roads that are 30 metres wide, the plot should be at least 500 square yards in size and a maximum of two guest houses can come up in a sector. Permission for running a guest house can be given by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in privately developed licenced colonies and by the HSVP in sectors that fall under its jurisdiction.

Minister Dalal also directed the administration to charge sheet Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials who were involved in constructing a badminton court on HSVP land in Palam Vihar.

“There have been complaints of tree cutting in the same area and the deputy commissioner has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter,” Dalal said.

The decisions were taken at the monthly district grievances committee meeting chaired by Dalal, officials of the district administration said.

“We heard 25 complaints on Friday, of which 19 were resolved while the remaining six will be resolved in a time-bound manner. Officials have been asked to address grievances of people at the earliest,” Dalal said after the meeting.

The minister also heard at least 10 unlisted grievances submitted by residents who had come to attend the meeting and issued directions to officials to ensure that problems faced by residents are resolved at the earliest, officials added.

