Constable killed, another injured as truck rams police vehicle on KMP expressway

A Haryana Police constable was killed and a senior constable critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into a police emergency response vehicle (ERV) attending an accident call on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh district early Friday morning, police said on Saturday. The driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle there, officers added. Accident took place around 5.30am near the Kheda Khalilpur parking area under Rozka Meo police station limits when the ERV team responded to information about a road accident on the expressway. (Representative photo)

The accident took place around 5.30am near the Kheda Khalilpur parking area under Rozka Meo police station limits when the ERV team responded to information about a road accident on the expressway, police said.

According to police, the ERV staff was engaged in rescue operations and traffic management when a vehicle moving towards Palwal suddenly applied brakes. A truck coming from behind at high speed allegedly lost control and crashed into the police vehicle and personnel standing nearby.

Police said the impact was so severe that constable Balwan, 55, got trapped between two vehicles. Chaos broke out at the spot immediately after the collision. Constable Om Prakash sustained serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Gurugram for advanced treatment. His condition remains critical, officials said.

A team from Rozka Meo police station reached the spot and launched rescue operations. Police used a hydra crane to pull Balwan out from beneath the damaged vehicles, but he had succumbed to his injuries. His body was sent for postmortem examination.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said, “Balwan was an ex-serviceman who joined Haryana Police in 2019. He had been posted on ERV-494 in the Rozka Meo area since January 4, 2024. He was a resident of Dhanirwas village in Jhajjar district.”

Nuh superintendent of police Arpit Jain visited the accident site and assured all possible medical assistance to the injured policeman and support to Balwan’s family, officers said.

Police said legal action is being initiated against the unidentified truck driver involved in the accident. An FIR was lodged under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106(2) (hit-and-run), and 125 (act endangering life and safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Rozka Meo police station.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a May 5 crash on the KMP Expressway in which five people, including four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, were killed.