Work on AIIMS Rewari to begin soon: Gurugram MP

Union minister and Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said that work on construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rewari will start soon as the total 200 acres of land allocated for the project has been handed over to the Union health ministry. Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh. (HT Archive)

Rao on Wednesday said that on Wednesday the officials of the Union health ministry and the Haryana health department reached Majra and took stock of the work being done.

“The contract for construction of boundary wall has also been awarded and work on that will start soon. Around 159-acre land had already been transferred to health ministry and today remaining 41 acres was also handed over,” the MP said.

Singh said that the central government will spend ₹1,300 crores on the construction of AIIMS, which will provide health care facilities to people in Rewari, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and adjoining areas in Rajasthan.

Singh also said that the institute will be a 750-bed hospital, which will have medical college, nursing college including ICU specialist and super-specialist with facilities to cater to about 1,500 people daily in the out-patient department (OPD).