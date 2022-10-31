Cop injured after being dragged by car in Ggm

Gurugram: A 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Gurugram traffic police was injured after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle when he signalled the driver to stop for checking in Sector 52.

Police said that the ASI was dragged for 20 metres and suffered severe injuries. He is admitted to a private hospital and undergoing treatment, police added.

According to the police, ASI Harpreet Singh, along with his team was deployed at Sector 52 crossing around 4.30pm on Saturday when they spotted a Thar, whose windows had tinted glasses.

“ASI Singh signalled the Thar driver to stop the jeep. We asked him to park the jeep at the roadside but he tried to run over him,” said Sombeer Singh, a constable deployed at Ambedkar Chowk in Sector 52.

The constable said that the driver dragged ASI Singh for around 20 metres and fled from the spot. “We had noted down the number of the Thar and informed the police control room and senior officers regarding the incident. The ASI was injured and we rushed him to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” he said.

A case under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs public servant in discharge of duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 53 police station, police said.

Amit Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 53 police station said that they have identified the Thar driver and scanned CCTV footage.

