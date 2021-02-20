Covid vaccination: Health dept identifies 9,155 duplicate entries of health staff on Co-Win platform

Over 9,155 duplicate entries of healthcare workers, registered as Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries on the Co-Win application, have been identified by the district and state health department. The beneficiary list is likely to be revised, according to officials, which will lead to an overall jump in the vaccine coverage from 65% at present to 87%.

“The duplicity in names, along with identity cards or mobile numbers, was constantly being reported almost 15 days after the vaccine launch. In the district, at least 9,155 such duplicate entries have been traced at the district and state, which, if removed, will limit the registered beneficiary count to almost 28,000 from the current list of over 37,000 healthcare workers,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

The names can be deleted only by the state health department, according to Yadav. The list was not revised until Saturday evening. However, Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, confirmed that the list will be updated.

In November last year, the data collection for healthcare workers started in the district. Almost 37,000 healthcare staff, the highest in any Haryana district, were registered on the Co-Win before the vaccine launch on January 16.

Of these, at least 24,182 workers have already taken the first vaccine shot and 2,317 have been administered the second shot. On deleting the duplicate entries, the overall vaccination target for the health department will reduce to 27,845, increasing the coverage rate to almost 86.8%, from 65.3% at present.

Also, Saturday was the last day of inoculation for health workers, with regard to the administration of the first dose of vaccines.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “The first dose inoculation has been wrapped up, with 113 healthcare workers taking the vaccine jab on Saturday.”

According to the health department data, as many as 3, 663 registered workers have opted against the vaccinations. According to Singh, some of the health staff in private facilities have also moved to different states. This includes students from private medical colleges who have moved to other cities after completing their courses.

On Saturday, the department conducted a special drive for front-line workers, targeting only the police department. As many as 500 personnel were targeted and 509, including those who had not taken the vaccines during previous drives, turned up for the vaccination. The first dose drive for front-line workers is likely to end on March 2, according to Yadav.