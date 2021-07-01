Covid-19: Over 51K take vaccine shot, 333 at Huda City Centre Metro station

Over 51,241 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the district on Thursday under a mega vaccination drive, on the occasion of which a vaccination centre was started at the Huda City Centre Metro station and 333 people receiving jabs there.

It is for the second time since June 21, when over 100,000 doses were given, that the district has given the maximum possible vaccine jabs in a day to cover people above 18 years of age. Continuing with its initiatives to increase the vaccination coverage of the district, the health department also inoculated at least 186 people through a mobile vaccination van that started on Thursday to cover vulnerable populations living in slums.

Till now, 1,426,475 doses have been administered in the district, the highest in the state.

“The department on Thursday exceeded its target of administering 50,000 doses in a day to observe Doctors’ Day. Now, the plan is to administer about 20,000 doses a day. Based on the availability of the vaccine, it can be increased further. However, due to Gurugram’s location, where migration is extremely high, it is difficult to say when the entire population will be covered. But the department will continue to conduct mega vaccination drive based on the state government’s directive,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer for Gurugram.

According to the health department data, over 38, 778 people in the 18-45 age group and 12,066 above 45 years took the vaccine shot. Overall, 42,907 people took their first dose, while 8,334 took the second dose of the vaccine at 220 vaccination centres.

At the Huda City Centre Metro station, the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Mangu Singh, was also present during the inauguration. DMRC tweeted: “DMRC-MD Dr Mangu Singh and chief medical officer, Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav today inaugurated a vaccination centre at Huda City Centre metro station. The centre has been opened in order to facilitate everybody to get their vaccination (Covishield) done for free of cost without any registration or slot booking.”

People stood in a queue at the entrance of the South Court of the Metro station from 8am.

Divya Madan, a resident of Sector 11, who reached the site around 8.30am, waited for more than two hours to get the vaccine shot. “Many government health centres are overcrowded. It stopped me from getting vaccinated. I was not expecting that many people will be aware of the vaccination centre in a metro station.”

YK Garg, 50, a resident of Sector 56, also reached the site to get vaccinated without hassle. “After reading about the vaccination centre in a newspaper, I directly reached the site.”

Mudita, 26, who works in the merchandise sector, came along with her office staff to take the vaccine shot. “Huda Metro station is easily accessible. Therefore, I decided to come along with the staff, who cannot do online registration and slot booking.”

According to Yadav, the target was to administer at least 250 doses, while they administered 333 doses, with 16 people taking the second dose.