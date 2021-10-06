Covid-19 vaccinations: Health dept targets 80% total coverage by Dussehra

The district health department is planning to complete the two-dose Covid-19 inoculations for 80% of the eligible population by Dussehra, officials of the health department said on Wednesday.

At present, 64.5% of the eligible population has been given both doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the district.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “With special vaccination camps along with routine vaccination, we are targeting to fully vaccinate 80% of our eligible population by Dussehra and 85% by Diwali. We want to make sure that there is herd immunity among people during the festive season, which may prevent a surge in cases in future.”

A special vaccination camp will be set up at the Sheetla Mata temple during Navratri, starting Thursday. In anticipation of a heavy footfall of residents from across the National Capital Region (NCR) for a fair that is set to be held on the premises from October 7 to 14, officials of the health department said they are planning to allocate 400 vaccines doses per day, half each for first and second doses, for the session site.

In Gurugram, over 1.78 million people are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations. In the district, the first dose has been administered to over 2.04 million and the second dose to 1.15 million people.

Officials also said that of over 160 villages in the district, 64 villages have reported 100% coverage for the first dose of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, a total of 15,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district, with 5,206 people taking the first dose and 9,794 people taking the second dose of the vaccines. So far, over 3.21 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the district.

On Thursday, the first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 56 sites and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at five vaccination sites. Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.

Meanwhile, four new Covid-19 cases and three recoveries were reported on Wednesday.