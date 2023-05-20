Delhi LG Saxena inspects drains in Gurugram

Gurugram: Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited the Najafgarh Lake and adjoining drains in Gurugram to review the cleaning and depolluting works.

Gurugram, India-May 20, 2023: Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, and PC Meena, CEO, GMDA and inspected the inlet drain leg-1, two and three of Najafgarh drain in Gurugram district near Dhankot village, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 20 May 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District administration officials said Saxena, who is also the chairman of the high-level committee on Yamuna set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), visited three inlet legs in Bajghera, Dharampur and Dhankot and enquired about the work related to water purification. He also discussed the problems faced by residents of waterlogged areas along the Najafgarh Lake.

Saxena led a team of senior officers both from Delhi as well as Haryana, officials said, adding that pollution to river Yamuna is being caused by sources originating from both the states.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who was also present, said small drainage projects and sewage treatment plants (STPs) should come up in areas prone to waterlogging so that polluted water does not flow directly into the Najafgarh Lake and Yamuna can be kept clean.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said during Saxena’s visit, it was found that some work was still in progress as far as the polluting drains were concerned. “Out of the three drains, L1, L2 and L3, which were polluting the Najafgarh Lake, the L1 drain has been trapped to contain the flow of polluting water into the lake,” he said.

During the review, Saxena was informed that work on cleaning L2 and L3 drains was also underway, officials said.

“Saxena stopped at nearly eight sites to review the ongoing drain cleaning work. He also appreciated the removal of hyacinth plants on the Sahibi river with the help of motor boats and instructed officials to clear the sludge by dredging,” said Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saxena urged the local residents to proactively participate in the rejuvenation of the Sahibi river. He also asked the senior officers from both Delhi and Haryana to recognise the work done by the workers on the sites. “They are working hard and should be appreciated and rewarded,” the LG said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON