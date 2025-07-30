Despite ban, hazardous Chinese manjha sold openly in Gurugram mkts

Despite a government ban on the manufacture, storage, and sale of Chinese string (manjha) — synthetic, glass-coated kite-flying string—its illegal trade continues unabated in various parts of Gurugram, activists alleged. The dangerous string, made from non-biodegradable materials and coated with powdered glass or metal, is being openly sold in areas such as Sadar Bazar and Patel Road, putting lives at risk, they added. Posing serious threat to health, doctors at Civil Hospital Gurugram warned that manjha-related injuries are serious and often life-threatening. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The use of Chinese manjha is prohibited under various environmental and public safety laws, however enforcement on the ground remains weak, particularly around Independence Day, when the demand surges, activists claimed. Some reels are being sold for ₹300 or more, with traders continuing to procure stock from neighbouring cities like Delhi and Jaipur.

Police confirmed that action is being taken. “We arrested four people last month for selling banned manjha. Public awareness posters have been put up across market areas, and citizens are being encouraged to report any illegal sales,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

Assistant commissioner of police (Sohna) Jitender, who also holds additional charge of Badshahpur, said that special joint teams with the civil administration have been formed to monitor markets. “All police stations have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance, especially during peak kite-flying seasons. Though no new consignments have been caught recently, the demand indicates that illegal sale is likely,” he said.

ACP (City) Vishnu Prasad and ACP (Old Gurugram) Manjeet also confirmed that enforcement drives are underway. “We’ve received clear instructions to crack down on shops selling Chinese manjha. Shopkeepers are being warned, and awareness drives are underway to prevent further violations,” they said.

Posing serious threat to health, doctors at Civil Hospital Gurugram warned that manjha-related injuries are serious and often life-threatening. “The cuts can be deep and dangerously placed, especially for bikers and pedestrians. Victims often come in with slashed throats or limbs,” said a senior doctor, adding that full-face helmets and extra caution are essential.

Animal welfare organisations have also voiced serious concerns. “Birds suffer immensely during this season. The manjha gets entangled around their wings or necks, causing slow and painful deaths. This is not just illegal—it’s inhumane,” said an activist.